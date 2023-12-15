Auckland City Police Thwart Burglary Plans In Remuera, Three Taken Into Custody

A trio will be facing the Court following an alleged aggravated burglary in Remuera this morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, Auckland City CIB, says Police responded to reports of a burglary at a residential address on Abbotts Road around 8.30am.

“Three people were disturbed allegedly breaking into the address and have subsequently threatened the witness.

“They fled the area in a vehicle and the witness quickly alerted Police to what had occurred.”

The Police Eagle helicopter was utilised and monitored the vehicle travelling south.

Detective Senior Sergeant Armstrong says the vehicle failed to stop for Police when signalled to do so.

“The vehicle continued to travel towards Ōtara until it was abandoned on Hannah Road.

“Three people were located a short time later and taken into custody without further incident.”

Two firearms were also located and seized during these arrests.

Three men, aged between 18 and 23, have been charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery and will appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow, Saturday 16 December.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported in regards to this incident, however we acknowledge the concern the community will be feeling in regards to this,” Detective Senior Sergeant Armstrong says.

“This type of crime is unacceptable and has no place in our communities.

“We want to reassure our locals that this type of offending will not be tolerated.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Police are providing support to the witness in this matter.

“I would also like to acknowledge the work carried out by our staff, who quickly located this group and took them into custody,” Detective Senior Sergeant Armstrong says.

Police continue to urge those who witness crime or see something suspicious happening to contact Police immediately on 111.

“This quick reporting is vital for Police to hold those who choose to engage in this sort of behaviour to account.”

To report an incident after it has occurred, please contact 105. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

