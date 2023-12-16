Update 1: Stokes Valley Homicide Investigation

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan, Wellington District Police:

A homicide investigation is under way in Stokes Valley following the death of a man at a George Street address.

Police were alerted about 2.05am. Upon arriving at the address, officers located one man, who sadly died at the scene, and a second injured man a short distance away.

The surviving victim was transported to hospital, where they have undergone surgery for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to piece together the events that led to this tragic event, and have been speaking with residents in the street and carrying out a scene examination of the property.

Police would like to work with the community and urge anyone with information that could assist our enquiries to contact us, we are also requesting any persons with CCTV within any area within Stokes Valley and on the Eastern Hutt Road to contact us.

We understand this event will be particularly distressing for members of the community, and Police will have an increased presence in the area over the coming days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police by phone on 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz – using “update report”, referencing file number 231216/6245.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.

