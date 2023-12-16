Serious Crash, Parnell - Auckland City

Police are in attendance on Parnell Road in Parnell where it appears a person has been hit by a car.

Police and ambulance were notified around 4:30pm of the collision, which happened between Gibraltar and Birdwood Crescents.

The pedestrian is said to be seriously injured.

The Police Serious Crash Unit has been advised, and the road is expected to be blocked while officers examine the scene.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

