Incident, Nelson Airport

Police are in attendance at Nelson Airport after receiving an email of a concerning nature.

We are working to establish the origin of the email and have yet to establish any actual threat.

The airport terminal has been evacuated as a safety precaution.

Police advise members of the public to avoid the airport until the incident is resolved. Travellers with flights to and from Nelson this morning should follow instructions from their airline.

Police acknowledge how unsettling these emails are for all concerned. We’d like to thank all involved for their cooperation as we investigation these emails.

