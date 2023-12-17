CRL all go amid the Ho! Ho! Ho!

17 December 2023

While Aucklanders switch to relax mode for the Christmas holidays, City Rail Link (CRL) will take advantage of a temporary closure of the city’s rail network for substantial work essential to help ensure the project remains on track for completion in November 2025.

The closure, known as a block of line, extends from Boxing Day, 26 December, until 20 January.

CRL’s block of line work centres on the Maungawhau and Waitematā (Britomart) Stations.

“The block of line provides an excellent, important opportunity for our crews to work safely on or adjacent to railway lines,” says Francois Dudouit, Project Director for Link Alliance, CRL’s main contractor. “I want to thank our neighbours for their support and co-operation. During the extended hours of our work, we’ll monitor activity and do everything we can to minimise impacts from noise, dust and lighting.

Maungawhau Station

In addition to work on or around the tracks, including destressing and tampering, CRL’s busy schedule at Maungawhau Station and in the rail corridor includes:

Fenton Street Bridge construction, including the installation of glass panels and steel framing, painting, welding, and lifting materials over the rail corridor

Cladding installation on the Western Line platform canopy, as well as concreting and tiling works on the platform floor

Remedial and cabling work on the Western Line platform, involving craning materials over the rail corridor

Civils remedial work along the Western/North Auckland Line (NAL) between Boston Road and Normanby Road

Signalling works, installing communication cables, cable containment and monitors throughout the rail corridor

Track and overhead line equipment works in the rail corridor, which involves track lowering, destressing, rail cutting, ballasting, tampering and welding.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Any questions or concerns the community may have about these works can be directed to 0800 CRL TALK (Option 5 for Maungawhau Station) or mteden@linkalliance.co.nz

Waitematā (Britomart) Station

Signalling, testing and commissioning on the tracks and in the tunnels and signalling equipment transported into and out of Waitematā to be installed and tested.

Minor asset recoveries that involve removing track and/or equipment to accommodate a new track layout.

On the station platform Auckland Transport will start installing acoustic panels to help to reduce noise levels. Link Alliance is completing the installation of platform balustrade, glazing and tactiles to ensure the platforms are safe and accessible for everyone

Waitematā’s platforms will be renumbered with the completion of the upgrades. Platform 2 will be decommissioned, and there will be only four platforms in operation. Platform 5 will be renumbered as Platform 4.

Passengers planning to travel on the rail network over the Christmas/New Year holidays are advised to use Auckland Transport's planned disruptions website for updates: [Auckland Transport Planned Rail Closures].

“We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday – an important time for CRL to make further progress towards the completion of a project that will mean so much to the city,” Mr Dudouit says.

© Scoop Media

