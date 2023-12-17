Increased Fire Risk Brings Fire Season Changes Across Otago

A sharp increase in fire risk has brought about a number
of fire season changes across the Otago District as of 8am
on Monday 18 December, until further notice.
The
Central, Naseby, Upper Waitaki, Lakes, Glendhu Bluffs and
Lake Ōhau zones will be moving from a restricted to a
prohibited fire season. Fireworks will also be banned in
these areas under Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency Act,
until further notice.
A prohibited fire season means a
total ban on open-air fires, and all previously granted fire
permits are suspended.
The Strath Taieri zone will
move to a restricted fire season.
A restricted fire
season means anyone planning on lighting an open-air fire
will need to apply for and obtain a permit. You can apply
for one at www.checkitsalright.nz.
Declaring
the fire season changes, Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s
Otago District Manager Phil Marsh says westerly winds and a
lack of widespread rain has dried out much of the vegetation
across the District.
"In these conditions, with more
wind forecast, a fire can get out of control very quickly,"
he says.
"We have already seen several unwanted fires
across Otago in the last week, with one likely to have been
caused by fireworks.
"Wind can easily carry sparks and
embers from fireworks large distances into dry vegetation,"
Phil Marsh says.
People should visit www.checkitsalright.nz
before lighting any type of fire anywhere over summer, to
check the conditions and check what they are allowed to do
in their
area.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Cook Strait can be one of the roughest stretches of water in the world. Thanks to Finance Minister Nicola Willis, New Zealand is now going to have to rely for the next decade or more on a couple of car ferries leased or purchased on the second hand ferry market and adapted as best we can to serve the crucial freight and tourism link between the islands. In the wake of the Willis decision, the political to and fro has consisted almost entirely of virtue signalling about the cost blowout, rather than on how we now aim to future proof a vital service... More
On 20 April 2023, the Independent Police Conduct Authority published ‘The Review: Policing of the Protest and Occupation at Parliament 2022’. In that report we outlined that we received 1,905 complaints relating to the protest. Of those we determined that 19 complaints required either a specific investigation or further enquiries to determine what further action should be taken... More
Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More