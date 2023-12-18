Residents Only Restriction Remains On Kenepuru Road

Access remains restricted to residents, emergency and essential services on Kenepuru Road between Linkwater and the heads, and its side roads.

The damage sustained in the August 2022 storm was substantial, with more than twice the damage of the July 2021 weather event.

Although much work has been completed to restore access for residents, these roads remain unsuitable for people unfamiliar with it, said Council’s Transport Recovery Advisor Steven Murrin.

“There is also the possibility that non-residents’ insurance will not cover them if they have an accident on these roads,” he said.

“For visitors coming to enjoy the Kenepuru this summer, Council offers a water taxi subsidy and I strongly encourage people to take advantage of that. Water taxi services can be booked through the Picton, Blenheim and Havelock i-SITES,” he said.

Other road restrictions over the summer holiday period:

Resident, and emergency and essential services access only:

Kenepuru Road and Torea Road, Mahau Road and Moetapu Bay Road to Double Bay Reserve: no camper vans, vans or buses. 4WD only. No vehicles over 12.6 metres in length. Light vehicles only, nothing over 6 tonnes

On all side roads off Kenepuru Road to the heads, excluding Torea Road, Mahau Road and Moetapu Bay Road to Double Bay Reserve: no vehicles more than 8 metres in length or 3.5 tonnes

Residents only are permitted to walk and cycle on the restricted access section of Kenepuru Road and Moetapu Bay Road.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Other areas are accessible to the public but drivers should be aware that throughout the Sounds there are single lane only, traffic lights, priority giveways and temporary speed restrictions. Please drive to the conditions.

To check the status of any local road visit the CDEM Official Public Information Map at www.marlborough.govt.nz/civil-defence-emergency-management/cdem-official-public-information-map

Repair works in the Sounds will stop from Thursday 21 December to Sunday 7 January.

© Scoop Media

