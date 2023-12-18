What Yule Need To Know This Christmas

Deer Pōneke, the Council elves are going to rein it in over the next few weeks as we’ve had a tree-mendous year, so there’ll be few changes to our holly-day hours that yule need to know.

Most of our services and facilities have modified hours over this time, including:

· To report any Council-related incidents use the FixIt App or send an email to info@wcc.govt.nz. If your query is urgent call the Contact Centre on (04) 499 4444.

· With Christmas and New Year’s Day both falling on a Monday, Council rubbish and recycling collections won’t occur on those days – but will be collected the following Saturday for these areas.

· There are no time limits and metered on-street parking is free around Wellington on all public holidays (25-26 Dec and 1-2 Jan).

· The Southern Landfill and Transfer Station will be closed Christmas Day (25 Dec) and New Year’s Day (1 Jan), and open normal trading hours the rest of the time. Public holidays are a busy time at the Southern Landfill, so be prepared for possible delays.

· The Tip Shop will be closed Christmas Day (25 Dec) and New Year’s Day (1 Jan), and open normal trading hours the rest of the time.

· Harbourside Market will be operating on Sundays during the festive period, but with fewer stallholders and no cash-out facilities.

· Metlink has free travel for passengers travelling on bus and train services on Christmas Day – check their website for details.

· Remember, when the festivities are coming to an end, you can drop-off your Christmas tree at the Southern Landfill Recycle Centre for free. Drop-off from 26 December to Wellington Anniversary weekend, your old tree will be turned into Capital Compost – just make sure you remember to remove all your decorations beforehand.

Visit the holiday hours section of our website at wcc.govt.nz/holiday-hours for all information about our services and facilities during the holiday period.

There are also lots of events happening over the festive time, check out what’s on here and on our events calendar.

Have your elf a merry little Christmas and Meri Kirihimete.

