Stay Cool But Fence The Pool This Summer

Monday, 18 December 2023, 12:41 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Get ready to beat the heat and keep your loved ones safe from any pool-related incidents this summer. Fencing your pool is an effective way to prevent any accidents from happening.

Staying cool is important, but nothing is more important than the safety of those around us. Tauranga City Council is reminding private pool users to make sure they take all the necessary precautions and enjoy summer to the fullest with peace of mind.

Council's Pool Safety Compliance team are asking people to familiarise themselves with the safety rules that must be followed whether the pool is permanent or portable.

As a pool owner, it's your responsibility to maintain and ensure the effectiveness of all pool safety barriers on your property, especially including all gates, doors and windows that may provide direct access to the immediate pool area.

If you're considering buying a portable above-ground pool, which is a popular choice during the summer months, you need to think about how you will ensure appropriate precautions are taken.

If the pool's side walls are more than 1.2m high, it may not require a compliant pool safety barrier.

"A portable pool with 1.2m high side walls that can't be climbed may not require a safety barrier, but if the pool can be accessed by a portable leader, it is important to ensure the ladder is removed and not accessible while not in use. The ladder should be secured away from the pool or stored inside the pool so a small child cannot access it," says Team Leader: Building Compliance, Denise Hyde.

If your portable pool has sides less than 1.2m high, then you need to have a pool safety fence around it. Fencing your pool is an essential step towards keeping everyone safe, especially children who are at risk of drowning in an un-fenced pool.

Failing to have adequate barriers would breach the Building Act 2004, and you may receive a $500 fine.

“Our pool safety compliance staff are more than happy to offer advice specific to your pool and property, however, for practical installation or maintenance work, you may need to talk to a local builder or pool safety barrier supplier/installer,” says Denise.

If you’re wanting to fill your pool this summer, check the Water Watchers Plan first for pool-filling guidelines. Pools that require more than 300 litres will need an approved Smart Water Plan between December 2023 and February 2024. It’s free to apply for a plan and they help to manage Tauranga’s water supply.

For Smart Water Plans to be approved, your pool will need:

  • A filtration system to circulate and clean the water.
  • Chlorine to keep the water clean.
  • A pool cover is highly recommended.

To apply for a Smart Water Plan, visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/smart-water-plan-application.

For more information about swimming pool safety barriers, visit our website.

