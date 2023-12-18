Police Acknowledge Plea Entered For Blenheim Sexual Offending And Appeal For Further Victims

Police acknowledge the guilty plea entered by Blenheim man Gregory Pask in the Blenheim District Court today.

Pask pleaded guilty to 29 charges of sexual offending against several girls, and producing objectionable material in Blenheim between 2014 and September 2023.

He is due to appear for a further hearing on Tuesday 5 March, and he is due to appear for sentencing on Wednesday 17 April.

Police acknowledge the victims in this matter and the ordeal they have been through.

While the man responsible for the offending has pleaded guilty, Police understand that no conviction will ever take back what has happened.

He was a well-known figure in the Blenheim community for many years and in continual contact with children and young people.

Police believe there may be further victims, and we ask anyone who was a victim or their family, to come forward and report what occurred to Police.

We understand it can be hard to come forward and report incidents of this nature, but we would like to reassure you Police take these matters seriously and have a number of officers and detectives dedicated to these cases, we will ensure you have a safe space to report offending in confidence.

If you were a victim to this offending you can contact Police on 105 or come into your local Police station and reference file number: 230903/8087

