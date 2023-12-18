Homicide Investigation Launched In Massey, Man Arrested

A homicide investigation is underway and a man has been charged with murder following a death in Massey overnight.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitematā CIB says Police were notified at around 12.10am of a person who had been found unresponsive at the Royal Reserve park in Beauchamp Drive.

Sadly the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detective Inspector Proctor says a 26-year-old man was arrested this morning and will appear in Waitākere District Court today charged with murder.

"We know this will have been a shock to the community, however we would like to reassure them this appears to be an isolated incident.

“An increased Police presence will remain in the area while we complete our scene examination, which will likely conclude tomorrow,” he says.

“This is a tragic incident and we are ensuring there is support in place for those closest to the victim.”

At this stage, Police are not in a position to release details of the deceased, however we will look to provide these details in due course.

“We are continuing to make enquiries, but also want to encourage anyone with information to get in contact with us. Even the smallest detail could bring justice for the deceased.”

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in Royal Reserve park or the wider area, including in and around Reverie Place.

You can call us via 105 or provide information online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 231218/2235.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Any further updates will be issued proactively.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

