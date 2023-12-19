Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Gravel Bed Rivers National Survey – Have Your Say

Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 10:58 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

A survey, assessing the ecological benefits and economic costs associated with changes in braided river management including Marlborough’s Wairau River, is underway.

This research is being conducted by Lincoln University’s Agribusiness and Economics Research Unit to look at a range of management options that could be introduced to help protect the health of braided rivers.

A better understanding of how braided rivers such as the Wairau interact with groundwater systems is the focus of the Gravel Bed Rivers (GBR) National Research Project, now in its fourth year. The study, funded by the MBIE Endeavour Fund with contributions from Marlborough District Council, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and Environment Canterbury, is looking at three rivers - the Wairau, the Ngaruroro in Hawke’s Bay and the Selwyn/Waikirikiri in mid-Canterbury.

The voluntary questionnaire takes about 10-15 minutes. Responses are needed to ensure the survey represents the views of most New Zealanders.

To complete the survey go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/environment/groundwater/wairau-aquifer-project/gravel-bed-rivers-gbr-national-research-project-survey

The questionnaire is anonymous. The research has been reviewed and approved by the Lincoln University Human Ethics Committee. The results will be presented as part of the wrap-up of the Gravel Bed Rivers project in mid-2024 at a workshop in Blenheim including Marlborough District Councillors.

 

