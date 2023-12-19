Investigation Into Massey Homicide Continues

An investigation into the death of a man in Massey in the early hours of Monday morning is continuing today.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitematā CIB, says scene guards remain in place at the Royal Reserve park in Beauchamp Drive and the area is still closed to the public.

Police were notified at around 12.10am on Monday morning of a person who had been found unresponsive at the park and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detective Inspector Proctor says a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder yesterday, and Police are not ruling out further arrests or charges.

“Our investigation teams have worked hard to reach this point.

“While an arrest has been made, there are still a number of enquiries yet to be completed.

“A post-mortem is due to take place this morning and an increased Police presence will remain in the area.”

Police would still like to hear from anyone who was in Royal Reserve park or the wider area, including in and around Reverie Place on Sunday night between 11.30pm and just after midnight.

You can call us via 105 or provide information online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 231218/2235.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

