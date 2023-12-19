Police urge caution in the water

Southland Police are encouraging people to be conscious of the environment they are in after a woman was bitten on the leg by a shark in Riverton.

The 21-year-old was walking in knee-deep water in the estuary, near the Riverton rugby grounds, about 2am on Monday, when she received a significant laceration to her leg that required treatment from emergency services.

The culprit is possibly a sevengill shark, which are present in the estuary. The time of day is a possible factor.

Riverton is a popular holiday destination, and Police ask that anyone heading into the water follow safety guidelines and avoid late-night swims.

Water Safety NZ has resources and advice [1] for all water-going holidaymakers.

