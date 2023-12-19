Online Hub Launched To Help Summer Water Users Be ‘Good To Go’

The Northland Regional Council has launched an online resource designed to help both Northlanders and visitors be well-prepared and informed before embarking on their water-related adventures this summer.

The council’s ‘Good to Go’ hub serves as a convenient one-stop-shop, providing easy access to the latest local rules, regulations, and tips for those looking to hit the beach, visit their favourite lake or river, or head out on the boat.

Council Chair Geoff Crawford says the hub was developed in response to an increase in the number of rules and awareness campaigns at district, regional, and national levels.

"We recognised the need for a centralised hub to consolidate all the information Northlanders and visitors need make the most of the stunning coastlines, beaches, and lakes in Te Taitokerau in a way that’s safe and helps protect the region’s unique environment," Chair Crawford says.

"The ‘Good to Go’ hub simplifies the process of finding key information and we hope that by using it people feel confident that they know the rules and the things they need to be mindful of this summer."

Within the hub, users can find key information on fishing, diving, and anchoring restrictions in the Bay of Islands. This includes the Controlled Area Notice in place in Te Rāwhiti Inlet following the discovery of exotic caulerpa and the new ‘no-take’ fishing areas in Mimiwhangata and Rakaumangamanga (Cape Brett).

The hub includes information and tips to help people stay safe in, on and around the water, whilst also helping to protect the environment. It includes advice on how to stop the spread of the invasive freshwater gold clam, which was recently discovered in the Waikato River, and outlines local maritime rules.

It also contains a link to Safeswim, where people can find up to the minute information on water quality and swimming conditions at their favourite beach, river, or lake.

To explore the hub and check if you’re ‘Good to Go’, visit www.nrc.govt.nz/goodtogo

