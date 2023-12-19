Wairoa Cycleway Official Blessing Planned For Early 2024

With many people already enjoying the Wairoa Cycleway, Tauranga City Council is reminding people to keep safety front of mind.

The last 800-metre section of the new cycleway, linking Ōmokoroa to Tauranga, takes people under the Wairoa Bridge, and past the Waimarino side of the road to a new signalised crossing (traffic lights) at the top of the hill.

An official opening and blessing is planned for early next year, once all works are completed. And all road users are reminded to look out for each other as people get used to more activity in the area and sharing the new facility.

Tauranga City Council team leader, Accessible Streets, Karen Hay says “we are seeing a lot of people already using the cycleway and urge users to keep safety front of mind, now and into the future.

“It’s important to be aware that people who cycle and pedestrians are likely to be on the pathway so please travel carefully.

“We also ask the community to keep to the clearly marked cycleway, as neighbouring land on both sides belongs to the local hapū and it’s important to respect their privacy.”

“We look forward to the official opening and blessing of the cycleway in February and are very grateful for the ongoing support from Wairoa Hapū.”

With the high volume of users, the cycleway will continue to be monitored over the coming weeks to ensure further changes are not needed.

The cycleway enables people to cross State Highway 2 to Carmichael Road and connect to cycle paths at Gordon Carmichael Reserve to the city.

Safety reminders

People using the cycleway are reminded that the correct route is to use the signalised crossing above the Wairoa Bridge.

People using the cycleway are urged to take care and slow down as people get used to sharing the new facility.

People on bikes should be mindful of other users and slow down while on the cycleway, as well as while travelling under the bridge.

Drivers are asked to be alert to more activity in the area, the reduced speed limit and the new roading design, including the signalised pedestrian crossing (traffic lights) at the top of SH2. These lights are now operational and will pause traffic for 13-20 seconds when activated.

For more information including a map of the cycleway visit our webpage.

© Scoop Media

