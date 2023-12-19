Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wairoa Cycleway Official Blessing Planned For Early 2024

Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 1:21 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

With many people already enjoying the Wairoa Cycleway, Tauranga City Council is reminding people to keep safety front of mind.

The last 800-metre section of the new cycleway, linking Ōmokoroa to Tauranga, takes people under the Wairoa Bridge, and past the Waimarino side of the road to a new signalised crossing (traffic lights) at the top of the hill.

An official opening and blessing is planned for early next year, once all works are completed. And all road users are reminded to look out for each other as people get used to more activity in the area and sharing the new facility.

Tauranga City Council team leader, Accessible Streets, Karen Hay says “we are seeing a lot of people already using the cycleway and urge users to keep safety front of mind, now and into the future.

“It’s important to be aware that people who cycle and pedestrians are likely to be on the pathway so please travel carefully.

“We also ask the community to keep to the clearly marked cycleway, as neighbouring land on both sides belongs to the local hapū and it’s important to respect their privacy.”

“We look forward to the official opening and blessing of the cycleway in February and are very grateful for the ongoing support from Wairoa Hapū.”

With the high volume of users, the cycleway will continue to be monitored over the coming weeks to ensure further changes are not needed.

The cycleway enables people to cross State Highway 2 to Carmichael Road and connect to cycle paths at Gordon Carmichael Reserve to the city.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Safety reminders
People using the cycleway are reminded that the correct route is to use the signalised crossing above the Wairoa Bridge.

People using the cycleway are urged to take care and slow down as people get used to sharing the new facility.

People on bikes should be mindful of other users and slow down while on the cycleway, as well as while travelling under the bridge.

Drivers are asked to be alert to more activity in the area, the reduced speed limit and the new roading design, including the signalised pedestrian crossing (traffic lights) at the top of SH2. These lights are now operational and will pause traffic for 13-20 seconds when activated.

For more information including a map of the cycleway visit our webpage.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Politics Of Nostalgia


There’s a thin line between “conservative” and “reactionary.” The former strive to retain the best of current practice, while the latter want to pull everything down and revel in memories that have been marinated in nostalgia. Clearly, we’re being ruled by reactionaries. They seem motivated more by what they want to cancel and destroy than by what they have the desire (or the competence) to build. The abolition of Fair Pay Agreements has been a case in point. As an act of destruction, it ranks with the scrapping of the smokefree legislation... More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 