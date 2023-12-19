Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Annual Maintenance On Auckland Harbour Bridge From Boxing Day

Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 2:35 pm
Press Release: NZTA

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is gearing up for its annual summer maintenance programme on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

With an average of 170,000 cars travelling over the Waitematā Harbour every day, this work, along with major renewal works in the coming decades, is essential to enable the 64 year old bridge to continue operating for the rest of its 100 year intended design life and beyond.

The following lane restrictions will be in place for essential resurfacing works:

  • Southbound clip-on lanes from 26 December – 3 January
  • Northbound clip-on lanes from 3 – 8 January (weather dependent)

During the southbound lane closures, Shelly Beach Road southbound off-ramp will be closed and a detour will be available via the Fanshawe Street southbound off-ramp, Beaumont Street and Westhaven Drive.

During northbound lane restrictions, Curran Street northbound on-ramp and Stafford Road northbound off-ramp will be closed. A detour will be available via the Fanshawe Street northbound on-ramp and Onewa Road northbound off-ramp, respectively.

Paul Geck, Manager Auckland System Management says that the bridge clip-ons are different to most bridges, in that they have a steel deck.

“Normal road surfacing systems don’t bond well to steel so we have to prepare, coat and then pave the deck with a specialty asphalt.

“While the resurfacing takes place, crews will take advantage of the lane closures by renewing steelwork and replacing a set of bearings under the bridge. At over 50 years old, these bearings have now reached the end of their life.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Bearings are critical to the function of the bridge – they transfer vertical loads from traffic, while providing a sliding surface that allows movement of the bridge to expand and contract in line with the change in seasons.

“You may not see anyone working on the bridge while we’re doing this work – that’s because our team is hard at work under the bridge deck” says Mr Geck.

We appreciate these works will be disruptive and will try to keep this to a minimum. Delays are likely and we recommend where possible using the Western Ring Route and checking the Journey Planner before you travel.

For more facts about the iconic harbour bridge, click here.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Politics Of Nostalgia


There’s a thin line between “conservative” and “reactionary.” The former strive to retain the best of current practice, while the latter want to pull everything down and revel in memories that have been marinated in nostalgia. Clearly, we’re being ruled by reactionaries. They seem motivated more by what they want to cancel and destroy than by what they have the desire (or the competence) to build. The abolition of Fair Pay Agreements has been a case in point. As an act of destruction, it ranks with the scrapping of the smokefree legislation... More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 