Annual Maintenance On Auckland Harbour Bridge From Boxing Day

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is gearing up for its annual summer maintenance programme on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

With an average of 170,000 cars travelling over the Waitematā Harbour every day, this work, along with major renewal works in the coming decades, is essential to enable the 64 year old bridge to continue operating for the rest of its 100 year intended design life and beyond.

The following lane restrictions will be in place for essential resurfacing works:

Southbound clip-on lanes from 26 December – 3 January

Northbound clip-on lanes from 3 – 8 January (weather dependent)

During the southbound lane closures, Shelly Beach Road southbound off-ramp will be closed and a detour will be available via the Fanshawe Street southbound off-ramp, Beaumont Street and Westhaven Drive.

During northbound lane restrictions, Curran Street northbound on-ramp and Stafford Road northbound off-ramp will be closed. A detour will be available via the Fanshawe Street northbound on-ramp and Onewa Road northbound off-ramp, respectively.

Paul Geck, Manager Auckland System Management says that the bridge clip-ons are different to most bridges, in that they have a steel deck.

“Normal road surfacing systems don’t bond well to steel so we have to prepare, coat and then pave the deck with a specialty asphalt.

“While the resurfacing takes place, crews will take advantage of the lane closures by renewing steelwork and replacing a set of bearings under the bridge. At over 50 years old, these bearings have now reached the end of their life.

“Bearings are critical to the function of the bridge – they transfer vertical loads from traffic, while providing a sliding surface that allows movement of the bridge to expand and contract in line with the change in seasons.

“You may not see anyone working on the bridge while we’re doing this work – that’s because our team is hard at work under the bridge deck” says Mr Geck.

We appreciate these works will be disruptive and will try to keep this to a minimum. Delays are likely and we recommend where possible using the Western Ring Route and checking the Journey Planner before you travel.

For more facts about the iconic harbour bridge, click here.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/TransportAgency

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahi_news

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

