Saddle Up Safely With Free Tauranga Tours

It’s
time to dust off your helmet for a series of free cycle
tours in Tauranga, Mount Maunganui and Papamoa in
2024.
The guided tours are all about empowering
cyclists to confidently navigate and make the most of the
new and existing cycle infrastructure and shared paths
across the city like the Cameron Road two-way cycleway,
Marine Parade Coastal Path, and the Papamoa Shared
Pathway.
As the cycling network becomes more connected
it will be easier for cyclists to move around the city,
encouraging new and returning riders to try an alternative
to their cars, and helping to take pressure off our roads as
the population continues to grow.
Tauranga City
Council Transport Network Safety and Sustainability Manager,
Anna Somerville, says the cycle tours are a perfect
confidence booster for intermediate level
cyclists.
“Tauranga cycle infrastructure continues
to improve, and the free tours are an opportunity to try it
out, explore the area, and discover some lesser-known routes
on a relaxed ride with an experienced instructor,” says
Anna.
"As well as being a lot of fun these events
focus on how to ride effectively and safely in a group
setting."
The tour events are just a small sample of
what to expect over February, March, and April with Time
to Cycle, Travel Safe’s new February to April calendar
of over 30 free cycling activities across Tauranga and the
Western Bay of Plenty for riders of all levels.
E-Bike
are welcome at most Time to Cycle events including the cycle
tours.
