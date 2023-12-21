Land Purchase To Improve Waste Management Opportunities For Upper Clutha

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is pleased to confirm its successful bid to purchase 8.3ha of land at 189 Ballantyne Road, Wānaka.

QLDC Solid Waste Contracts Manager Laura Gledhill said the newly acquired land is directly adjacent to the existing refuse transfer station and Wastebusters site and will play a pivotal role in advancing waste management practices within the Upper Clutha.

"Purchasing this land provides an opportunity to invest in a new fit-for-purpose transfer station in Wānaka, replacing the neighbouring facility. Work on designing this facility is already underway,” she said.

The site’s size provides significant potential to accommodate a range of complementary waste minimisation activities in addition to enhancing the existing transfer station.

“This site complements existing waste facilities and enables current services to be expanded to accommodate the future needs of the growing Upper Clutha communities. Acquiring this strategic site provides a huge boost towards the district’s waste minimisation goals” she said.

The land cost $3.36M.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

