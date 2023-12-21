Land Purchase To Improve Waste Management Opportunities For Upper Clutha

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is pleased to
confirm its successful bid to purchase 8.3ha of land at 189
Ballantyne Road, Wānaka.
QLDC Solid Waste Contracts
Manager Laura Gledhill said the newly acquired land is
directly adjacent to the existing refuse transfer station
and Wastebusters site and will play a pivotal role in
advancing waste management practices within the Upper
Clutha.
"Purchasing this land provides an opportunity
to invest in a new fit-for-purpose transfer station in
Wānaka, replacing the neighbouring facility. Work on
designing this facility is already underway,” she
said.
The site’s size provides significant potential
to accommodate a range of complementary waste minimisation
activities in addition to enhancing the existing transfer
station.
“This site complements existing waste
facilities and enables current services to be expanded to
accommodate the future needs of the growing Upper Clutha
communities. Acquiring this strategic site provides a huge
boost towards the district’s waste minimisation goals”
she said.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
“I don’t make merry myself at Christmas, and I can't afford to make idle people merry. I help to support [the poorhouses].... They cost enough, and those who are badly off must go to them.” – Ebenezer Scrooge, in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. To put it mildly, yesterday’s “mini-budget” was lacking in specifics. Basically, the mini-budget was an announcement that announcements will be made in May about the likely time-line for the subsequent phasing-in of policies. So don’t hold your breath. National is making this stuff up as it goes along. At this point, Finance Minister Nicola Willis doesn’t know how big the tax cuts lollipop bag will be, how it will be paid for or when it will arrive... More
Finance Minister Nicola Willis today announced time-critical tax and benefit changes together with a commitment to delivering further income tax relief in Budget 2024. “The coalition Government is progressing a number of commitments to address the growing cost of living, deliver income tax relief and reduce the tax burden. We know Kiwis are doing it tough as inflation and higher average tax-rates erode household incomes. We are determined to bring down inflation and let people keep more of what they earn... More
Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More