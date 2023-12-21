Saddle Up Safely With Free Tauranga Tours

It’s time to dust off your helmet for a series of free cycle tours in Tauranga, Mount Maunganui and Papamoa in 2024.

The guided tours are all about empowering cyclists to confidently navigate and make the most of the new and existing cycle infrastructure and shared paths across the city like the Cameron Road two-way cycleway, Marine Parade Coastal Path, and the Papamoa Shared Pathway.

As the cycling network becomes more connected it will be easier for cyclists to move around the city, encouraging new and returning riders to try an alternative to their cars, and helping to take pressure off our roads as the population continues to grow.

Tauranga City Council Transport Network Safety and Sustainability Manager, Anna Somerville, says the cycle tours are a perfect confidence booster for intermediate level cyclists.

“Tauranga cycle infrastructure continues to improve, and the free tours are an opportunity to try it out, explore the area, and discover some lesser-known routes on a relaxed ride with an experienced instructor,” says Anna.

"As well as being a lot of fun these events focus on how to ride effectively and safely in a group setting."

The tour events are just a small sample of what to expect over February, March, and April with Time to Cycle, Travel Safe’s new February to April calendar of over 30 free cycling activities across Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty for riders of all levels.

E-Bike are welcome at most Time to Cycle events including the cycle tours.

Spaces are limited and will fill up quickly so check out the full calendar and register today at www.mytauranga.co.nz/timetocycle

