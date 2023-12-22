Do You Recognise This Dog?

Police have rescued a German Shepherd from the scene of a crash on the Āwhitu Peninsula and are seeking its owner.

The German Shepherd was found abandoned at the scene of a crash

At around 4.42am this morning, Police attended the scene of a single vehicle crash on Āwhitu Road, near Pollok north of Waiuku.

The vehicle had rolled off the road and only the German Shepherd was found hanging around the vehicle, the driver was unaccounted for.

The dog was checked and has thankfully come through the crash uninjured.

Police enquiries are ongoing to establish the driver of the vehicle.

The German Shepherd was our guest for a time at the Pukekohe Police station but has now been moved to the Manukau Animal Shelter.

If you recognise this dog, or know who the owners are, please contact Police on 105, referencing the event number P057155475.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

