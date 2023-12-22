Nominations Close For Wellington By-election

Nominations have now closed for the by-election in Wellington City Council’s Pukehīnau/Lambton General Ward with seven candidate nominations received by today’s midday deadline.

Nominations opened to fill one vacancy following the formal resignation of then Councillor Tamatha Paul, who was elected to Parliament.

The nominated candidates are:

• Joan Shi

• Zan Rai Gyaw (Independent – No affiliations)

• Karl Tiefenbacher (Independent)

• Geordie Rogers (Green Party)

• Peter Wakeman (Independent)

• Ellen Blake (Independent)

• Edward Griffiths (Independent)

Key dates:

• Nominations closed: 12 noon, 22 December 2023

• Voting starts: 26 January 2024

• Voting closes: 12 noon, Saturday 17 February 2024

Voting papers will be sent to all enrolled voters in the Pukehīnau/Lambton General Ward from 26 January 30 January 2024.

About 34,000 voters are registered in the ward which encompasses the central city along with Thorndon, Pipitea, Kelburn, Aro Valley, Highbury, Mt Cook, Mt Victoria and Oriental Bay.

Voters have until 12 noon on Saturday 17 February to return their papers. Voters need to return the completed voting papers in the Freepost return envelope provided – either by post, or to a ballot box. If you’re voting by post, the last day for posting your papers is Tuesday 13 February.

Electors can enrol or amend their enrolment details on the residential electoral roll by contacting the Electoral Commission:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

• Online at vote.nz

• By texting your name and address to 3676 to get a form sent to you

• By calling 0800 36 76 56 to ask for a form to be sent to you

• By email request to enquiries@elections.govt.nz

For more information about the by-election visit our by-election page.

© Scoop Media

