Candidates Announced For Hamilton City Council's East Ward By-election

Sixteen candidates are standing in Hamilton City Council’s East Ward by-election.

The vacancy in the Hamilton East Ward occurred following the resignation of Councillor Ryan Hamilton.

Nominations for the by-election closed at midday today, Friday 22 December.

The following candidates have been confirmed:

BECH, Aksel Danger (Independent)

BRISTER, Richard (Independent)

GIELEN, Jacobus (The peoples voice)

GONZALEZ, Jose (Independent)

HENDERSON, Horiana

LEPINA, Marie-Claire (Independent)

LIU, Leo

MACINDOE, Tim (Independent)

MCDONALD, John

NAND, Jenny (Independent)

NG, Jono

SMART, Anna (Independent)

STRATFORD, Roger

TANG, Tony

TEMONI-SYME, Tania

WEST, Michael

Voting will open on Friday 26 January 2024 and close at midday on Saturday 17 February 2024.

It’s a postal vote, so Hamilton East Ward residents will receive their voting papers in the mail.

To vote, voters simply need to rank and return – rank the candidates and return their voting paper in a ballot box or post box.

