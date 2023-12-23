Name Release: Hei Hei Homicide

Police can now name the man who died in Hei Hei on Friday 22 December.

He was Anaru Thomas Williams, aged 27.

Our thoughts are with his whānau and loved ones at this difficult time.

There will continue to be a Police presence in the area while investigations

are underway.

If you have information that could assist the investigation team, please

contact Police by phone on 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz – using

“update report”, referencing file number 231222/9398.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

