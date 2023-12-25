Crash, SH 6, Central Otago - Southern

Police are responding to a report of a truck that has jack-knifed on State Highway 6 (Kawarau Gorge Road), Kararau Gorge around 7:55am.

There are no reports of injury but the vehicle is blocking the road and partly overhanging the side of the road.

It may take some time to clear and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

