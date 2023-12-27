Person Located Deceased Following Fire, Papakura

Police are in attendance at a house fire in Victoria Street, Papakura where one person has been located deceased.

Emergency services were called to the property around 6pm.

Initial inquiries are underway alongside FENZ as to both the cause of the fire, and the cause of the person’s death.

More information will be released when we are in a position to do so.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

