Water Hydrant Flushing In Pāpāmoa East

Our Waters team will be back out in Pāpāmoa East over the next three days flushing water hydrants. This is part of the work we’re doing to fix the earthy taste some residents have been experiencing in drinking water.

Please be reassured that although the water may taste earthy or musty to some people, it’s still safe to drink.

We’re routinely testing the water to ensure it meets New Zealand’s drinking water standards. There are also barriers in place to ensure the water supply is safe to drink and does not contain anything harmful.

The onset of summer and warmer weather can change the taste and odour of some water supplies. The drinking water in Pāpāmoa East comes from the Wāiari Stream, which is a relatively new water supply for Tauranga. The taste is caused by higher than usual concentrations of organic matter, common in some streams over the summer months.

We’ve made some changes at the treatment plant and the situation is improving, but there are still pockets of water with the taste working their way through the network that we’re removing by flushing the hydrants.

Thanks for your patience and understanding while we work to improve the taste of the water, and please continue to let us know on 07 577 7000 if the problem persists at your place once the flushing has been completed. Thanks also to everyone from Pāpāmoa East who contacted us about the earthy taste in their drinking water.

