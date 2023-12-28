Body Located In Muriwai Area

Police can advise a man has been located deceased in the Muriwai area.

The body was discovered by a member of the public on the evening of Wednesday 27 December.

While at this stage, a formal identification process is yet to be completed, it is believed to be the body of a man reported missing from the area on Sunday 24 December.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the Coroner.

Our thoughts are with the man’s friends and family at this difficult time.

