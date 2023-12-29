Dangerous road conditions, Saddle Rd and Pahiatua Track - Central

Motorists are advised to take extra caution when driving on Saddle Road and the Pahiatua Track due to difficult weather conditions.

Police are responding to three crashes on Saddle Road, where there is currently extremely low visibility. One lane of Saddle Road is partially blocked near the summit.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and drive to the conditions, including using your headlights in low visibility areas.

