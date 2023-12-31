Tunnel Road Closed Following Serious Crash, Heathcote Valley, Christchurch - Canterbury

State Highway 74, Tunnel Road is closed between the intersection with Port Hills Road and Bridle Path Road while emergency services respond to a serious crash.

The crash involving two cars and a motorcycle was reported at 11.58pm. There have been serious injuries.

Diversions are in place, motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Updates on the road closure will be available on the NZTA/Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner [1]

