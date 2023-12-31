Be Safe This New Year And Have A Good One!

This New Year, Police encourage people celebrating to enjoy themselves, but to be sensible, look after your mates and make sure everyone gets home safely.

There will be a strong Police presence across the country tonight, focusing on prevention and helping those celebrating to stay safe.

We all have a responsibility to ensure our friends and loved ones are safe this summer, so keep an eye out and report any concerns you have.

If you feel unsafe or have concerns about dangerous, illegal or suspicious behaviour, call Police on 111. For non-urgent concerns you can call 105 or visit https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and report the incident online.

Last year, in addition to our frontline staff being kept busy, our communications centre experienced high demand, so please be patient and show some respect and kindness towards those helping you.

During New Year we often see a peak in people driving on the roads, so be patient, keep calm, drive sober and if you are feeling tired – pull over.

Any time, every day, we are here to help - Ao te pō, pō te ao, kei konei mātou hei āwhina.

