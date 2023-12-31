Body Located Near Waterfall Creek, Wanaka

Police have recovered a body from Lake Wanaka, near Waterfall Creek this morning, and are unable to identify the person.

They are described as a Caucasian male likely in their 20s, wearing a light blue sweatshirt, dark grey chino jeans and white tennis shoes.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the area who has family or friends that haven’t returned home.

Please call Police on 105, and quote file number 231231/9558.

