Serious Crash, State Highway 30, Rotorua District - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash at Lake

Okataina this afternoon.

The crash occurred about 2.30pm on State Highway 30, between Curtis Road and

Lake Okataina Road.

The highway will be closed for several hours while the Serious Crash Unit

investigates. Motorists are asked to delay their travel or expect significant

delays.

