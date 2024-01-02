Have you seen Bailey?

Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of 18-year-old Bailey Keen, who was last seen on Wednesday 27th December, on Ythan Street in Invercargill.

Bailey usually resides in Timaru.

Bailey was wearing a white hoody with blue writing on the front, a white cap and grey shorts and has a tattoo on his left hand.

Police and Bailey’s family have concerns for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen Bailey or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call Police, quoting file number 231231/0265.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

