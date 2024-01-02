All chained up: Police disrupt riders in South Auckland

Four people were arrested and their bikes impounded after Police disrupted a large group of dirt bike riders travelling through South Auckland yesterday afternoon.

Senior Sergeant Anton Maisey, Counties Manukau Police, says a group of about 20 riders started to congregate in Manurewa at around 12.30pm and drove north towards Auckland central.

“The group got larger and drove into Newmarket, Parnell then Tamaki Drive before heading back into Counties Manukau.

“They continued back to Manurewa and turned off at Mahia Road, onto Roscommon Road where a number of Police units intercepted the group and were able to disrupt them,” he says.

“Police and the wider community have zero tolerance for this dangerous driving that puts other motorists and members of the public at risk.”

Senior Sergeant Maisey says Police received more than 40 calls for service in relation to the group’s poor driving behaviour.

“These riders show a complete disregard for others. At one stage there was close to 80 dirt bike riders blocking intersections and riding on the wrong side of the road.

“We will continue to hold these riders to account and impound their bikes. Yesterday’s actions will continue to be investigated and we will utilise all available avenues around enforcement.”

Senior Sergeant Maisey is reassuring the community that Police don’t tolerate offending on our roads and will continue to monitor group bike rides.

A 21-year-old man was charged with dangerous driving, resisting Police, disorderly behaviour, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and assault and will appear in Manukau District Court on 4 January.

A 25-year-old male, charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop, will also appear in Manukau District Court on 4 January.

A 24-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court on 4 January charged with threatening behaviour and resisting Police.

A 14-year-old was referred to Youth Aid Services.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

