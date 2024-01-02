Fatal crash, Tainui Road, Tauhei - Waikato

Police are at the scene of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle at Tauhei, Waikato.

Emergency services were called about 2.10pm by witnesses who saw the rider come off the bike while rounding a corner.

Despite first responders’ efforts, the person died at the scene.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

