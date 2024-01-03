Homicide investigation underway following shooting

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man who was shot in the early hours on 1 January.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, Counties Manukau CIB, says Police were called after a 19-year-old was shot while in a vehicle in Addington Avenue Manurewa at around 3.20am.

“He was transported to hospital but has since died as a result of his injury,” she says.

A 17-year-old male, who also suffered a gunshot wound, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Detective Inspector Bright says a scene examination was completed yesterday.

“Our focus is now on establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident and supporting both victim’s families at this difficult time.

“We know this will have been a shock to the community, however we would like to reassure them this appears to be an isolated incident.”

At this stage, Police are not in a position to release details of the deceased, however we will look to provide these in due course.

“We are continuing to make enquiries, but also want to encourage anyone with information to get in contact with us.”

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Addington Avenue area the evening on 31 December through to around 3.30am on 1 January, including those with dashcam footage.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has information that could assist with our enquiries, is urged to contact Police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 clicking ‘Update Report’.

Please reference file number 240101/2378.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

