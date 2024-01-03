Information Sought - Manawatū Statue Damage

Manawatū Police investigating the vandalism of the Whatonga statue are

wanting to speak to anyone who may know what happened.

Police received a report on Sunday 31 December that the statue, at the top of

the Tawa Loop walking track, had been damaged.

We would like to speak to anybody who may have witnessed this incident, or

anybody with information that may assist Police with enquiries.

Information can be reported by calling 105, or make a report online at

105.police.govt.nz, using Update Report. Please quote the file number

231231/0317.

