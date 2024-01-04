UPDATE Operation Walter: Police appeal for sightings

Christchurch Police investigating a death on Carrisbrooke Street overnight are now appealing to the public for information on a vehicle in relation to the death.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves, Canterbury CIB says Police making enquiries into the death of man on Carrisbrooke Street are completing a scene examination today.

“The investigation team are seeking a white 2006 Toyota Crown sedan motor vehicle, registration LEQ895.

“Police are now seeking the community’s assistance in identifying anyone with, or any sightings of, a Toyota Crown vehicle which may have been travelling in the wider Aranui area during the early hours of this morning.”

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact Police via our 105 line or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number Please quote Operation Walter or 240104/2142. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

