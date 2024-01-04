Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
SH6 between Greymouth and Westport closed from Cobden Bridge to entrance to Westport (SH67/ SH6 intersection)

Thursday, 4 January 2024, 4:36 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

A serious crash this afternoon close to 2 pm has closed the Coast Road, SH6 between Greymouth and Westport.

The alternate route between the two towns is via Reefton, SH7 and SH69.

The road is closed from the Cobden Bridge through to the entrance to Westport with the Police Serious Crash Unit attending.

The crash occurred just north of Punakaiki, south of Fox River.

It is expected the road would be closed for six or more hours with the next update around 10 pm tonight, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

