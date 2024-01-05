Bark In The Park 2024: Get Ready For A Fun-filled Day Of Dog Barks!

Tauranga City Council’s Animal Services team is excited to kick off 2024 with a bark-tastic community event - Bark in the Park.

This free event had to be postponed last year due to unexpected rain, but we’re back this year with a date that guarantees plenty of sunshine.

So, mark your calendars for Saturday, 24 February 2024, and come and join us at Memorial Park. Whether you’re two-legged or four-legged, you’re more than welcome to come and enjoy the festivities.

“This an event that brings the Tauranga dog community together to enjoy a day out and the opportunity to check out a range of local businesses selling doggie-related items, says Animal Services Team Leader Brent Lincoln.

“At our first event in 2022, we saw some amazing costumes, and we can’t wait to see what creative outfits you come up with this year.”

Brent and the team encourage dogs and their owners to dress up in their best party outfits or even like each other.

But that’s not all! There will be food trucks, local dog rescues, and plenty of other fun activities for you and your four-legged friend.

“Our team is looking forward to hosting Bark in the Park again, connecting with the community and answering any questions you may have about dog registration and microchipping.”

So, grab your furry friend and join us at Memorial Park (Jordan Field) on Saturday, 24 February 2024, from 10am-2pm.

For more information about the free community event, head to www.tauranga.govt.nz or visit the Tauranga Animal Services team on Facebook at www.facebook.com/taurangaanimalservices.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

