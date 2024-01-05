Bus Hub Infrastructure Works

From 8 January, bus passengers are being advised to check
their bus stop at the Bus Hub in central
Dunedin.
ORC’s Manager Transport, Lorraine Cheyne
says temporary traffic management will be in place while
underground services are laid to the new radiology building.
The works require temporary changes to some bus stops over 4
weeks in January.
Affected bus stops will move
backwards or forwards on the same side of the road during
the construction work. Bus stop changes affect bus routes:
3, 8, 14, 18, 33, 38, 44, 50, 55, 61 at various times of the
day throughout the month.
“Information about where
to find your new stop will be available at the Bus Hub,”
says Ms Cheyne.
"We’ll minimise the inconvenience
for our passengers as much as possible."
The
construction work will take place in two stages starting on
8 January with works being completed by 1 February.
At
certain periods during construction, access to the Bus Hub
will be restricted to public transport only - general
traffic will not be able to enter the Bus Hub at these
times.
People can stay up to date by following the
Orbus Dunedin Facebook page or visiting the ORC
website.
