Bus Hub Infrastructure Works

From 8 January, bus passengers are being advised to check their bus stop at the Bus Hub in central Dunedin.

ORC’s Manager Transport, Lorraine Cheyne says temporary traffic management will be in place while underground services are laid to the new radiology building. The works require temporary changes to some bus stops over 4 weeks in January.

Affected bus stops will move backwards or forwards on the same side of the road during the construction work. Bus stop changes affect bus routes: 3, 8, 14, 18, 33, 38, 44, 50, 55, 61 at various times of the day throughout the month.

“Information about where to find your new stop will be available at the Bus Hub,” says Ms Cheyne.

"We’ll minimise the inconvenience for our passengers as much as possible."

The construction work will take place in two stages starting on 8 January with works being completed by 1 February.

At certain periods during construction, access to the Bus Hub will be restricted to public transport only - general traffic will not be able to enter the Bus Hub at these times.

People can stay up to date by following the Orbus Dunedin Facebook page or visiting the ORC website.

