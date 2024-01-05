Update - Aranui Homicide

Upwards of 20 pieces of information have been received by Police from the public in relation to the homicide investigation in Aranui.

In addition to the information released yesterday, Police say the white Toyota Crown vehicle they have appealed for sightings of, has a sunroof making it quite distinctive.

Police thank the public for the information provided to date.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact Police by calling 105, referencing ‘Operation Walter’ or file number 240104/2142.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

