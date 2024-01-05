Serious Crash: Broadlands Road Near Taupō - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Broadlands Road near Taupō.

The crash, involving two cars, was reported to Police at 4.10pm. Initial information from the crash scene is that there are serious injuries.

An update on injuries will be provided when more information is available.

Traffic management is being put in place and motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff.

