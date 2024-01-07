Body recovered in search for missing swimmer

Search crews looking for a missing swimmer have located a body at Hamilton’s Gap, north of Waiuku.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but it is believed to be 19-year-old Hiran Joseph, who went missing while swimming at Karioitahi Beach on 2 January.

Police have informed Hiran’s family, who are being provided with support at this incredibly difficult time.

LandSAR and Surf Lifesaving New Zealand were involved with this morning’s efforts.

A rāhui on recreational fishing and swimming placed by local iwi has now been lifted.

Police thank the public for their compassion and understanding while the rāhui was in place.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

