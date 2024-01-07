Fire And Emergency Responding To Multiple Fires Along Canterbury Railway Line

Fire and Emergency is responding to multiple fires threatening homes along a railway line in Canterbury.

Fire and Emergency received multiple calls about spot fires along the tracks between Aylesbury and Darfield, west of Christchurch, around 4.15pm on Sunday.

A number of houses are under threat, especially in the Kirwee area. Police are assisting with road closures and the public is asked to stay away from the area.

The fires are not contained at this time and Fire and Emergency crews are spread across multiple fires.

Three helicopters have been fighting the fires, alongside 17 ground crews, including pumps, tankers, smoke chasers and a Command Unit.

Crews are in attendance from Kirwee, Darfield, West Melton, Hororata, Dunsandel, Springfield, Wigram, Canterbury High Country and the Christchurch Command unit.

