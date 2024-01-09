Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Be A Wai Warrior – Summer Water Restrictions In Place

Tuesday, 9 January 2024, 10:00 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

It’s time to turn off the sprinklers and irrigation systems because NPDC’s Wai Warrior summer water restrictions now in place.

“Summer is when our water use is highest, but our supply rivers are at their lowest” says NPDC Manager Three Waters Mark Hall.

“Gardens are where most water is used and the odds-and-evens system helps ensure there’s enough water for everyone, while keeping as much water in our supply rivers as possible for the benefit of the environment.”

Under the odds-and-evens system which came into force on 1 January, hand-held hoses can be used at odd-numbered houses on odd-numbered days and at even-numbered houses on even-numbered days. The use of sprinklers, irrigation systems and unattended hoses is banned up to 31 March.

This summer is predicted to be dryer than average because the country’s weather pattern has switched from La Niña to El Niño, which will probably bring to Taranaki more westerly winds and less rain than usual.

New Plymouth District’s average daily use was 315 litres per person in 2022/23.

“Building good habits around water are about small actions every day, such as turning off the tap while brushing your teeth or cleaning vegetables. Little actions can make a big difference,” says Mark.

Wai Warrior tips to reduce water use around the home include:

  • Water your garden no more than twice a week and use a good mulch to reduce evaporation.
  • Take short showers.
  • Don’t wash down paths and driveways – use a broom instead.
  • Use a bucket and sponge rather than a hose to clean your car.
More water-saving tips for in the garden and around the home are on NPDC’s website at npdc.govt.nz/WaiWarrior.

Fast facts:

  • New Plymouth District residents use an average of 315 litres of water per person per day.
  • The New Plymouth, Ōākura, Ōkato and Inglewood water supplies connect to just under 28,000 homes and businesses.
  • New Plymouth residents consume 30 per cent more water per person, per day than the national average.

