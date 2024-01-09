Call For Concept Designs For Maclean Park Public Art Installation

The Kapiti Coast District Council invites local artists to submit their ideas for a temporary public artwork commission as part of the Maclean Park upgrades. The artwork will be installed on the new amenity block, with the selected design printed on photofilm and ‘wrapped’ around the building and is expected to last for five years.

Local artists are encouraged to submit vibrant, colourful design concepts that reflect the life and soul of Maclean Park and its surroundings, and relate to the overarching public art theme of Mountains to Sea. Design concepts need to be culturally appropriate and could include depictions of local trees or plants; landscape features; or native birds (except those considered tapu). Because the amenity block includes wharepaku (toilets), design concepts must not include representations of food or people.

Submissions can be an original artwork, graphic design, or photograph, and may be abstract, stylised, or realistic, as long as it meets the exact design specifications and is submitted as a digital file.

The amenity upgrade is being delivered through stage two of the Maclean Park refresh project. The new amenities will have shower facilities and accessible toilets. Installation is expected to commence in mid-2024.

The submissions will be considered by the Public Art Panel and the Town Centres Working Group, with sign-off by the Council’s Arts team and the Project Management Office’s Maclean Park refresh team.

Submissions of concept designs are due by noon on Monday 29 January.

To request a copy of the design brief or to discuss your concept, please contact Rosie Salas, Arts Advisor, at artsadmin@kapiticoast.govt.nz.

For more information visit: Maclean Park art commission - Kāpiti Coast District Council (kapiticoast.govt.nz)

