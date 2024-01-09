Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Call For Concept Designs For Maclean Park Public Art Installation

Tuesday, 9 January 2024, 10:54 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

The Kapiti Coast District Council invites local artists to submit their ideas for a temporary public artwork commission as part of the Maclean Park upgrades. The artwork will be installed on the new amenity block, with the selected design printed on photofilm and ‘wrapped’ around the building and is expected to last for five years.

Local artists are encouraged to submit vibrant, colourful design concepts that reflect the life and soul of Maclean Park and its surroundings, and relate to the overarching public art theme of Mountains to Sea. Design concepts need to be culturally appropriate and could include depictions of local trees or plants; landscape features; or native birds (except those considered tapu). Because the amenity block includes wharepaku (toilets), design concepts must not include representations of food or people.

Submissions can be an original artwork, graphic design, or photograph, and may be abstract, stylised, or realistic, as long as it meets the exact design specifications and is submitted as a digital file.

The amenity upgrade is being delivered through stage two of the Maclean Park refresh project. The new amenities will have shower facilities and accessible toilets. Installation is expected to commence in mid-2024.

The submissions will be considered by the Public Art Panel and the Town Centres Working Group, with sign-off by the Council’s Arts team and the Project Management Office’s Maclean Park refresh team.

Submissions of concept designs are due by noon on Monday 29 January.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

To request a copy of the design brief or to discuss your concept, please contact Rosie Salas, Arts Advisor, at artsadmin@kapiticoast.govt.nz.

For more information visit: Maclean Park art commission - Kāpiti Coast District Council (kapiticoast.govt.nz)

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Immigration’s Role In The Gaza Carnage


If the world was in any doubt about what Israel’s endgame in Gaza might be, this (Google translated) Christmas Day report in the Israeli media made it pretty clear: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed [today] at the Likud faction meeting that he is working to bring about the voluntary immigration of Gaza residents to other countries. “Our problem is [finding] countries that are ready to absorb, and we are working on it,” Netanyahu said...
More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 