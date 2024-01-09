Mobile Library App Unavailable

The Marlborough District Libraries mobile app – used by many library members to manage their account and search the catalogue – is currently unavailable.

District Libraries Manager Glenn Webster said while a solution was being worked on by the app provider, staff had been told it would be out of action for the foreseeable future.

“We know that the loss of the mobile app is frustrating for the many people who use it and we apologise,” he said. “It is an amazing tool and one library members loved.”

The app had many features and was generally used to manage accounts, renew items and search the catalogue.

The problem is an international one and involves the app's ability to connect to the main catalogue server, which is broken. This means that some features may still appear to work, when in fact they are showing outdated information, Mr Webster said.

The app will not search the catalogue for books or show current checkouts and holds. It may show hours and locations but given there is no connection to the server, the information may be wrong.

“We are really missing it but members can still log on to their account from a home computer or come in to a library for help,” Mr Webster said. “We thank people for their patience and will update members as soon as we receive more information.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

