Update: Death in Tauranga

Police can confirm the death of a woman in Tauranga is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers were called to an Aria View property in Bethlehem around 6:20pm on Sunday, where the woman was located deceased.

Police’s thoughts remain with her family and loved ones at this difficult time.

Her death is expected to be referred to the Coroner.

